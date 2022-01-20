North Korea suggests it may resume nuclear, missile tests

“North Korea will bolster its defences against the US and consider resuming all temporarily-suspended activities,” the country’s state news agency KCNA announced on Thursday, an apparent reference to a self-imposed moratorium on tests of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

Tension has been rising over a recent series of North Korean missile tests. A US push for fresh sanctions was followed by heated reaction from Pyongyang, raising the spectre of a return to the period of so-called “fire and fury” threats of 2017.

As reported by the KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a meeting of the powerful politburo of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday to discuss “important policy issues,” including countermeasures over “hostile” US policy.

The decision appears to be a step beyond the leader’s previous remarks at the end of 2019 that he would no longer be bound by the moratorium on testing nuclear warheads and long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), after the US did not respond to calls for concessions to reopen negotiations.

US wants the Korean peninsula denuclearised

When asked how the US would respond if North Korea resumed ICBM and nuclear testing, Emily Horne, the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council declined “to get into hypotheticals” but said its goal remains the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

“We remain prepared to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy without preconditions to make tangible progress,” the spokesperson said, adding that Washington would continue its

efforts in coordination with the international community to prevent advances in North Korea’s weapons programmes.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the 6th Political Bureau Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea. Photo: PAP/EPA/KCNA

South Korea’s defence ministry said it is monitoring the North’s winter drills while maintaining readiness posture, calling the recent missile tests “serious threats.”

Further escalation is possible

Seoul’s Unification Ministry handling inter-Korean ties warned of further escalation, saying the peninsula should not go back to the confrontational past, and dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward.

“We should brace for more sabre-rattling designed to create a warlike atmosphere and possibly more provocation testing,” Jean Lee, a fellow at the Washington-based Wilson Centre, said, adding that the North Korean leader will use every opportunity to justify further

weapons testing.

According to some experts, the country could possibly test a long-range missile or other powerful weapon in time for the 80th and 110th anniversaries of the birthdays of Kim Jong Un’s late father and grandfather in February and April, both major holidays in the country.