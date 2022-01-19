Ready to drop court complaint as part of Turów deal: Czech PM

Czech PM Petr Fiala has said that his government was prepared to withdraw its complaint over the Turów lignite mine from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) as part of a potential agreement with Poland.

The PM added, however, that negotiations over the mine would have to continue.

Last year, the Czech government took Poland to the CJEU over the alleged negative environmental impact of the Turów mine located close to the Czech border in southwest Poland.

Mr Fiala said after talks on Tuesday between Czech Environment Minister Anna Hubáčková and her Polish counterpart Anna Moskwa, that negotiations “have not yet reached their objectives and further steps are still necessary.”

However, he stipulated that the Czech Republic wanted to negotiate an inter-governmental agreement that would include the withdrawal of its complaint to the CJEU.

The PM went on to express his opinion that the conditions required for such a move should respect an array of checks, including “safeguards for the next few years, compensation, monitoring by the European Court of Justice as well as other items which are absolutely critical to the Czech Republic.”

“The Polish side has sent proposals to supplement or amend the agreement, and we are currently analysing the details,” added Ondrej Charvat, a spokesperson for the Czech Environment Ministry.

In September 2021, the CJEU imposed a daily fine of EUR 500,000 on Poland for failing to suspend operations at the mine, but Poland has refused to close the mine and to pay up.

The deadline to pay the fines to Brussels passed on Tuesday — the day when Poland’s Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa met with her Czech counterpart Anna Hubáčková. On Wednesday, Ms Moskwa told Polish Radio that the meeting “brought about more than the previous 18 meetings with the former Czech government.”