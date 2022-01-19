No decision on Ukraine without Ukraine: Zelensky following talks with Blinken

In the aftermath of his talk with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was steadfast saying that “no decision on Ukraine” would be made “without Ukraine”.

“Ended negotiations with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. I appreciate personal involvement in the de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine. Grateful for the US’ political and security support. Count on enhancing economic and financial cooperation. I’m sure there will be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine,” President Zelensky tweeted.

For his part Mr Blinken tweeted: “I updated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today on our engagements with Russia last week and stressed there would be nothing about Ukraine, without Ukraine. I applaud Ukraine’s commitment to a peaceful resolution and urge Russia to pursue diplomacy as the only way forward.”

According to the Interfax-Ukraina press agency, the secretary of state dubbed the presence of some 100,000 Russian soldiers right next to Ukraine’s border “an unprecedented threat” to the country. He added that it was President Joe Biden’s wish that he flew to Ukraine and tackled last week’s US-Russian negotiations, including the meeting with Moscow’s FM Sergey Lavrov in Geneva. Wednesday’s meeting with President Zelensky was to reassure him of the US’ support for his country’s cause.

Also on the Secretary’s schedule is a meeting with Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba. According to the Ukrainian MFA, the meeting already started late Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday Mr Blinken is expected to follow his European tour flying into Germany where he would talk with his German counterpart. Then the UK and France would follow. Meeting with all of the respective FMs individually, he is to discuss potential reactions to all kinds of Russian military action against Ukraine. On Friday, Mr Blinken is to meet face to face with his Russian counterpart Lavrov in Geneva.