Czechs ready to pull court complaint as part of Turów deal, says Czech PM

The Czech prime minister has said that his government is prepared to withdraw its complaint over the Turów lignite mine from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) as part of an eventual agreement with Poland.

Petr Fiala added, however, that negotiations over the mine would have to continue.

Last year, the Czech government took Poland to the CJEU over the alleged negative environmental impact of the Turów mine, which lies close to the Czech border in south-west Poland.

Fiala said after talks on Tuesday between Czech Environment Minister Anna Hubackova and her Polish counterpart Anna Moskwa, that negotiations “have not yet reached their objectives and further steps are still necessary.”

However, he pointed out that the Czech Republic wanted to negotiate an inter-governmental agreement that would include the withdrawal of its complaint to the CJEU.

The prime minister also said that, in his opinion, the conditions required for this step should include many parameters, including “safeguards for the next few years, compensation, monitoring by the European Court of Justice as well as other things which are absolutely critical to the Czech Republic.”

“The Polish side has sent proposals to supplement or amend the agreement, and we are currently analysing the details,” added Ondrej Charvat, a spokesperson for the Czech environment ministry.

In September 2021, the CJEU imposed a daily fine of EUR 500,000 on Poland for failing to suspend operations at the mine, but Poland has refused to close the mine and to pay up.

The deadline to pay the fines to Brussels passed on Tuesday.