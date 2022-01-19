Polish, Latvian PMs warn of possible Russian aggression against Ukraine

According to Karins, the Kremlin sees a real threat in "the expansion of the area of democracy from Ukraine to Russia."

Leszek Szymański

Polish and Latvian prime ministers, Mateusz Morawiecki and Arturs Krisjanis Karins, warned after talks in Warsaw on Wednesday of possible Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Morawiecki said that “the Kremlin has been preparing various scenarios,” and added that “the knowledge about what will happen is probably in the head of a single man or only a small group of people in Moscow.”

Morawiecki warned that a part of Ukraine is now under threat of “direct invasion” from Russia. “But we don’t know which part,” he admitted.

According to Karins, the Kremlin sees a real threat in “the expansion of the area of democracy from Ukraine to Russia.”

“Therefore it is trying to destabilise Ukraine,” the Latvian prime minister argued.

The West has been sounding alarm bells over a huge concentration of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine. Moscow has demanded from Nato not to accept any more eastern members to the bloc.