Spatial chaos costs Poland over EUR 18 bln per year- analysts

The annual costs resulting from chaotic spatial planning in Poland amounts to PLN 84.3 billion (EUR 18.6 billion) and the bill is footed by Polish citizens, entrepreneurs and local governments, the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) has estimated.

According to the latest report by PIE, local governments could have saved up to PLN 5.8 billion (EUR 1.3 billion) per year if only spatial planning would be more orderly.

PIE pointed to migratory processes, lack of local spatial plans and oversupply of land for housing construction as the main culprits of the spatial chaos in Poland.

The government think tank said that unequal access to public services is the major setback resulting from the uncontrolled construction of housing in Poland.

“As many as 14 percent of people living in the largest Polish cities and 45 percent living in the suburbs complain about poor access to public transport,” the PIE reported noted.

“Spatial chaos and dispersed buildings increase the transport needs of citizens as they have to travel longer distances to get to work or to take children to kindergartens and schools,” Paula Kukolowicz from PIE explained.

Out of EUR 18.6 billion of overall annual costs, almost EUR 7 billion has been assigned by the PIE experts to the poor access to public transport, and around EUR 4.5 billion to the inadequate infrastructure such as sewerage systems and roads. The rest results from the effect of poor planning on agriculture, the real estate market, the natural environment and public space.