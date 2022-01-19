Polish MEP most vocal in European Parliament plenary debates

Former Interior Minister of Poland, Joachim Brudziński, is the only Member of the European Parliament to have spoken more than 10,000 words during EP plenary debates in the current term according to the European Parliament transcripts, Politico reports.

The portal, summarising the half-term of the European Parliament, analysed data on attendance, votes, statements and interactions with other institutions of MEP’s between July 2, 2019 and December 20, 2021.

The ranking shows that the former Interior Minister was the most frequent MEP to speak in plenary debates. Politico calls him the “ace up the sleeve” of the European Conservatives and Reformists group and the “most talkative” in the chamber.

“Working in the European Parliament is a matter of conversation, debate, presenting arguments. I try to take this work seriously, that is why I try to use substantive arguments,” Mr Brudzinski was quoted as saying by Politico.

The top ten most talkative MEPs in plenary debates also included another Polish MEP, Łukasz Kohut of the Socialists & Democrats faction, in sixth place.

Other top MEPs

The analysis done by Politico also shows that the “noisiest” MEP was Emmanouíl Fragkos from Greece, also a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists group. The MEP “asked the most written questions to other institutions to probe their work.”



Furthermore, the “chattiest” member of the European parliament was also a member of ECR. MEP Herman Tertsch “has tweeted or retweeted on average more than 120 times per day since July 2, 2019. He has over 280,000 followers on the social media platform and isn’t shy about retweeting himself.”

Other categories also include Guy Verhofstadt as the MEP who “makes more from outside earnings than any other MEP”, Isabel García Muñoz had the “most often filed amendments to legal texts by herself”, former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi was the most absent MEP, missing almost 1,700 votes, and many others.