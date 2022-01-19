Warsaw’s Chopin airport handles almost 7.5 mln passengers in 2021

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Chopin Airport in 2021 serviced 7,473,734 passengers, cargo transports also saw a marked improvement during the ongoing pandemic, a Wednesday press release shows.

According to airport authorities, in 2021, Warsaw Chopin Airport managed to exceed the figure of one million passengers three times in one month. “The total number of passengers was 36 percent higher than in 2020, and 2 percent more than forecasted,” the press release read.

Last year’s results are 40 percent of the total number of passengers in 2019 and place Poland’s capital city ahead of such airports as Prague, Budapest, Vienna, Berlin, Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In December alone, the airport handled 741,000 passengers, an increase of over 230 percent year to year.

Cargo transports also coped better with the Covid crisis in 2021. “This was due to, inter alia, the increased number of transported medical materials and vaccines, and an increase in online sales,” the report noted.

Throughout 2021 Chopin Airport handled 97,453 tons of cargo, which is practically a 100 percent of the pre-pandemic result, when the result was 97,784 tonnes.

Chopin Airport in Warsaw is the largest airport in Poland. In 2020, the port handled 5,482 million passengers, a decrease of 70.9 percent against 2019.