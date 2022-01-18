Unique distinction of Cold War hero arrives at General Kukliński Museum

A unique exhibit has found its way to the General Kukliński Museum in Warsaw. It is one of the most important awards that the famous Polish agent of the Cold War period received in his lifetime.

The distinction in question is the Distinguished Intelligence Medal – one of the highest American awards, which General Ryszard Kukliński received at the request of the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency from President Ronald Reagan – as the first foreigner in history.

The Cold War hero of the West

Ryszard Kukliński, as an agent codenamed “Jack Strong”, handed over top secret communist documents to the CIA in the 1970s.

“He contributed to the fact that in the long term, it was the West that won the Cold War, and our region, including Poland, could become independent of the Soviet Union and an independent and sovereign state again,” said Doctor Marek Hańderek from the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN).

The award for these actions can be seen at a special exhibition – opening on February 11 – on the anniversary of the General’s death.

The General Kukliński Museum will soon be renamed the Cold War Museum. The opening of the facility is scheduled for the end of June.