World News 18.01: German-Russian talks, Ukraine developments

The German-Russian ministerial meeting in Moscow, calls for major change in Germany’s energy policy, Ukrainian developments, as well as the act on spelling non-Lithuanian surnames, vital for the Polish minority were among the topics covered in the latest World News episode.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss the tensions surrounding Ukraine in the light of a possible Russian invasion. Nevertheless, apart from diplomatic endeavours, Germany has refused to offer Ukraine any military assistance and seems to be a weak link in relations with Russia.

The politicians also discussed energy issues, as the German ministers are calling for firm changes in the country’s policy, criticising the Nord Stream 2 project and pushing forward the development of renewables.

NATO will take action against Russia if the state uses force against Ukraine. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg standing alongside the German Chancellor in Berlin issued a warning to Moscow. He said that any further aggression will come at a high price.

Juliusz Sabak, the military expert from the Defence24 website evaluated the condition of the Ukrainian army who face a real threat from the East.

Long-discussed issue of spelling surnames in Lithuania

On Tuesday, the Parliament of Lithuania adopted a bill defining the spelling of non-Lithuanian surnames in Lithuanian identity documents. This includes the spelling of Polish surnames, an issue that has been debated in the Lithuanian parliament for almost 30 years and has caused much controversy in Polish-Lithuanian relations.

With the adoption of the law, non-Lithuanian names will no longer be written in Lithuanian. This means that after the law enters into force, it will be possible to use two characters, for example, “cz” or “rz”. The new law, however, excludes the possibility of using diacritical marks.

Joint drills by Russia and Belarus

Russia’s Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday that units of the Russian armed forces have begun to arrive on the territory of Belarus as part of the inspection of the Union State of Russia and Belarus’ response forces. The second stage of the inspection will be joint manoeuvers in Belarus scheduled to take place from February 10th to 20th.

Watch the latest episode of World News to familiarise yourself with those and other pieces of news from around the globe.