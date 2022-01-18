EC grants pandemic aid funding to six Polish regions

Elisa Ferreira said the funding will help the regions reinforce their health systems so they can better cope with the pandemic, and introduce digital and ecological technology into their economies.

Julien Warnand/PAP/EPA

The EU will give EUR 136 million in extra funding to six Polish regions to help them fight the pandemic and finance digital and ecological transformation projects, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Elisa Ferreira, the EU’s cohesion commissioner, said the funding, granted under the EU’s Recovery Assistance for Cohesion and the Territories of Europe programme (REACT-EU), will help the regions reinforce their health systems so they can better cope with the pandemic, and introduce digital and ecological technology into their economies.

The six regions to receive the funding are Małopolskie, Pomorskie, Zachodniopomorskie, Lubelskie, Warmińsko-Mazurskie and Świętokrzyskie.