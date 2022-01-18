Microsoft buys ‘Call of Duty’ owner in largest-ever gaming industry deal

Microsoft Corp is purchasing “Call of Duty” owner Activision Blizzard for USD 68.7 bn, the biggest video gaming industry deal in history. The company is leaning increasingly towards investments in “metaverses”, which they believe will bring them giant profits.

The all-cash deal announced by Microsoft on Tuesday, its biggest-ever acquisition, will bolster its firepower in the booming video gaming market where it takes on leaders Tencent and Sony.

It also represents the American multinational’s bet on the “metaverse”, virtual online worlds where people can work, play and socialise, as many of its biggest competitors are already doing. Executives talked up Activision’s 400 million monthly active users as one major attraction to the deal and how vital a role these communities could play in Microsoft’s various metaverse plays.

Microsoft has so far avoided the type of scrutiny faced by Google and Facebook but this deal, which would make it the world’s third largest gaming company, will put them on

lawmakers’ radars said Andre Barlow of the law firm Doyle, Barlow & Mazard PLLC.

Activision Blizzard in distress

The deal comes at a time of weakness for Activision Blizzard, owner of such games brands as “Overwatch,” “Candy Crush,” “Diablo,” “Starcraft” and “Warcraft”. Before the deal was announced, its shares had slumped more than 37 percent since reaching a record high last year, hit by allegations of sexual harassment of employees and misconduct by several top managers.

“Call of Duty” is one the largest video game brands in the portfolio of Activision Blizzard. Photo: Michael Kovacs/Getty Images

“It is critical for Activision Blizzard to drive forward on its renewed cultural commitments,” Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said, adding “the success of this acquisition will depend on it.”

The global video games market was valued at USD 173.70 bn in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 314.40 bn by 2027 according to research firm Mordor Intelligence.

Microsoft can already claim a significant beachhead in the sector as one of the big three console makers. It has been making investments such as the purchases of “Minecraft” maker Mojang Studios and Zenimax in multi-billion dollar deals in recent years.

It has also launched a popular cloud gaming service called Xbox Cloud Gaming, which has more than 25 million subscribers.

