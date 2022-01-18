German, Russian FMs hold ‘constructive’ talks on current affairs

German and Russian Foreign ministers met in Moscow on Tuesday, holding talks which covered most notably renewable energy and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the crisis in Ukraine and NATO activities, stabilisation of the situation in Kazakhstan, as well as the Polish-Belarusian border developments, according to “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

Russian aggression on Ukraine would come at high price: German FM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that she hoped mounting tensions with Russia over Ukraine could be solved with diplomacy…

see more

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov described the talks as “interesting and constructive, based on mutual respect.” In turn, Annalena Baerbock stressed that there were still “many points of disagreement.”

“We see great potential for cooperation on many issues,” she said. “Russia and Germany are countries that play an important role in Europe. Without the participation of the largest country in the world, which is Russia, it will be impossible to deal with the climate crisis,” said the German FM.

“It is difficult not to consider the deployment of troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border as a threat. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a security challenge,” she pointed out, declaring her willingness to cooperate on solutions that would “ensure greater security for all countries in the region”.

She also spoke in favour of the prompt resumption of peace negotiations regarding the situation in Ukraine, stressing that the talks should involve France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, under the so-called Normandy format.

“We are ready for a serious dialogue regarding mutual arrangements and steps that will bring greater security to everyone in Europe,” she noted.

Blinken appreciative of Poland’s leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank

see more

Meanwhile, Sergey Lavrov stressed that “Russia is now waiting for written proposals from the West.” Russia demands an end to NATO’s expansion to the east and the withdrawal from accepting Ukraine as an alliance.

Blinken-Lavrov conversation

In Tuesday’s telephone talks with Mr Lavrov, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a diplomatic solution to the crisis and declared the US has “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine’s sovereignty, the State Department reported.

He was supposed to “stress the importance of continuing the diplomatic path” in order to ease the tensions caused by the concentration of Russian troops around Ukraine.

At the same time, the head of US diplomacy once again reaffirmed the US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and added that European allies and partners of the US, as well as Ukraine itself, must participate in talks on security in Europe.

Spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov today to discuss last week’s meetings in Geneva, Brussels, and Vienna and next steps. We stand by our firm commitment to include @NATO Allies and European partners, including Ukraine, in talks about our collective security.

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 18, 2022