Scientists create first ever detailed map of The Witcher’s world ‘for the sake of diehard fans’

Part of a series of maps called ‘Poland in the Modern World,’ it is the first such detailed map of the topography, the course of borders and rivers, the location of islands and cities.

Marcin Wereszczyński

A map detailing the imaginary world of ‘The Witcher’ has been created by researchers at the University of Warsaw.

Ada Górna from the university’s Faculty of Geography and Regional Studies said: “Given the recent release of The Witcher Netflix series as well as the international recognition of the books by Andrzej Sapkowski and the series of games by Polish studio CD Project Red, we decided to include The map the World of the Witcher in our Atlas.”

In addition to containing objects mentioned in all The Witcher works – books, series, games and comics – there are also many names and geographic objects invented to complete the map.

The overall layout of the countries, mountain ranges, and major rivers is consistent with the maps developed so far by fans.

Project leader Marcin Wereszczyński told TFN: “I have read books many times, played all the games and followed all the things related to the Witcher.

“I like having a map of a book that I have read. It allows me to follow the fate of the characters and understand their motivations.

Project leader Marcin Wereszczyński told TFN: "Many maps of The Witcher's world were created, but all of them were not very detailed, stylised as medieval with trees and drawings of mountains. As a cartographer, I decided to do something about it. For myself and other fans of The Witcher."

“On the map you can see the nature of the countries and understand the geopolitics. Many maps of The Witcher’s world were created, but all of them were not very detailed, stylised as medieval with trees and drawings of mountains.

“As a cartographer, I decided to do something about it. For myself and other fans of The Witcher.”

He added: “The topography was the most time consuming but the most difficult decisions I had to make when delimiting borders and placing cities.

Currently streaming on Netflix, the Witcher series starring Hollywood heartthrob Henry Cavill, has been earning rave reviews and is being touted as a replacement to Game of Thrones by some fantasy fans.

“There were rarely any exact descriptions of the locations in the books. The location of some cities differed between the book and the game. Other cities were only known by the location in a particular country.

“Where is Kaer Morhen – the Witcher’s lair? Where is Wyzima? – the capital of Temeria, where Geralt fought the Striga in the first story by Andrzej Sapkowski. How far is it from the Skellige Archipelago to Cintra?”

The project team said the first edition of the map had sold out before its official launch.

Górna said: “The second edition of the Atlas includes a series of maps presenting Polish soft power consisting of the products of our culture, art and sports.

“Polish soft power maps will include those presenting the most frequently translated Polish books, the achievements of our artists and sportsmen (including the long-awaited map of Robert Lewandowski’s successes) and foreign film locations in Poland, among many others.

The map available at https://www.deviantart.com/mapywereszczynskiego

will also be included in the second edition of the Atlas.