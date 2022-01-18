HalfPrice retailer to debut in Slovenia this April

Albert Zawada/PAP

The first HalfPrice discount clothing and homeware store in Slovenia, will open in Ljubljana this April, the company announced in a press release.

This will be the sixth foreign market on which the chain, part of the CCC group, will debut. The CCC Group has been operating in Slovenia since 2013. So far, CCC footwear stores have been present on this market via three sales channels: CCC brick-and-mortar stores, through CCC.eu and the eobuwie online platform.

Nine months after launch, HalfPrice has a total of around 50 stores throughout Europe, mainly in Austria, the Czech Republic, Croatia and Hungary. In H1 2022 the company plans to open its store in Slovakia.

HalfPrice is a discount-price store concept that offers a wide selection of popular brand products at attractive prices. The assortment includes clothing, footwear, accessories, cosmetics, food products, toys as well as home furnishings and accessories.