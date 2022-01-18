Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki leader in trust ranking: poll

The Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is the most trusted politician according to a January IBRiS survey done for Onet. The poll found that 37.6 pct of respondents trust the Polish head of the government. The second place was taken by Warsaw President Rafał Trzaskowski with 36.8 pct followed by Polish President Andrzej Duda with 35.7 pct.

Compared to the previous poll, confidence in the head of government increased by 0.2 percentage points. On the other hand, the President of Warsaw lost 1.1 percentage points during this time, and President Duda lost 2.1 percentage points.

According to the poll, the next three places were in the trust ranking were taken by the leader of the People’s Party of People, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, with 32.9 pct of respondents trusting him, the head of Poland 2050 Szymon Hołownia with 30.6 pct and the head of the Civic Platform, Donald Tusk with 29 pct.

The top ten most trusted politicians ranking also includes the head of the Law and Justice party Jarosław Kaczyński with 28.9 pct, the Senate speaker Tomasz Grodzki with 27.8 pct, the speaker of the Sejm (lower house of parliament) Elżbieta Witek with 26.5 pct and one of the leaders of the Left, Robert Biedroń with 25.1 pct.

Most untrustworthy politicians

The survey shows that most people do not trust the head of the Justice Ministry Zbigniew Ziobro (65.3 pct of responses), MP Przemysław Czarnek (62.1 pct) and Jarosław Kaczyński (61.6 pct). Last month, the highest number of negative opinions was received by Robert Biedron, who is now not trusted by 50.5 pct of respondents.

I am Indifferent

IBRiS also asked respondents which politicians are indifferent to them. The answer “I don’t care” was most often chosen, pointing to Szymon Hołownia (28.7 pct), Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (28.1 pct) and Krzysztof Bosak, one of the leaders of the far right Konfederation party (24.4 pct).

Unknown politicians

The Institute also checked which politicians are unknown to Poles. Most respondents did not know the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture Piotr Gliński (22.3 pct). On the other hand, 19.3 pct of respondents did not know who the Minister of Health Adam Niedzielski is.

The survey for Onet was conducted by the Institute for Market and Social Research (IBRiS) on January 14-15, 2022 on a sample of 1,100 people using the standardised computer-assisted questionnaire (CATI) interviews.