Lithuanian parliament passes law on spelling of non-Lithuanian surnames

The Lithuanian Parliament adopted on Tuesday a bill specifying the record of non-Lithuanian surnames in Lithuanian identity documents. This also applies to the spelling of Polish surnames – an issue that was discussed in the Lithuanian parliament for almost 30 years, causing much controversy in relations between Poland and Lithuania.

The bill was supported by 82 deputies, 37 were against and three abstained. The law will come into force after it is signed by the country’s president.

“This is a very important step in terms of both human rights and security policy, bearing in mind our neighbourhood,” Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament, commented on the matter.

According to the current rule, non-Lithuanian names and surnames in Lithuanian identity documents are written in Lithuanian form. The document adopted on Tuesday legalises the spelling of non-Lithuanian surnames with the Latin alphabet, i.e. allows the use of the Latin letters “w”, “q” and “x”, which are not present in the Lithuanian alphabet.

👉 The @LRSeimas passed a decision allowing personal names to be written in the documents using the letters X, W and Q. #Lithuania #law #parliament pic.twitter.com/wnQhIjr2bZ

— Seimas (@LRSeimas) January 18, 2022

With the adoption of the law, the Lithuanian wording for non-Lithuanian surnames is also to be abandoned.

Decades-lasting dispute

For several decades, Poles living in Lithuania, as well as Lithuanian citizens who marry foreigners, have demanded the possibility of writing the surname in its original form in Lithuanian identity documents.

Some parts of Lithuanian politicians and society oppose it, believing it to be a threat to the status of the state language.