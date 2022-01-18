EP mission to travel to Poland in connection with the rule of law dispute

At the end of February, an MEP mission from the European Parliament will travel to Poland to talk about the rule of law situation in Poland, Spanish MEP Juan López Aguilar said. “It is limiting Poland’s sovereignty, which may contribute to an increase in Eurosceptic sentiment,” stated Polish MEP Bogdan Rzońca.

As it turns out, the joint mission of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) and the Committee on Constitutional Affairs (AFCO) of the European Parliament will come to Poland on February 21 and stay till February 23. MEPs will want to meet Polish ministers and officials, representatives of civil society, NGOs, academia, media and judges.

According to unofficial information, the mission will be co-chaired by Juan Fernando López Aguilar, member of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, and president of LIBE.

The nature of the visit

The Spanish MEP told the Polish Press Agency that the mission is a continuation of the European Parliament’s report adopted in September 2020, in which the EP “formally called on the Member States to declare that there is a clear risk of a serious violation of the rule of law and European values ​​by Poland”.

What lies underneath

On the other hand MEP Bogdan Rzońca from the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) believes that the mission led by Aguilar is “another left-liberal weapon, whose task is to unlawfully limit Poland’s sovereignty.”

“Such limitation of sovereignty may contribute to the growth of euroscepticism in Poland and the European Union. Of course, we would like to welcome the mission of MEP Aguilar to Poland very cordially. The Polish government will provide it with all the information, but today you can be sure that the verdict will be in line with the views on the rule of law of the EU commissioner Věra Jourová, MEPs Róża Thun and Robert Biedroń, and well-known European democrats, MEPs Włodzimierz Cimoszewicz and Leszek Miller. It is known that the protocol of this mission has been written in advance, the assessments are already issued,” the Polish MEP emphasised

In his opinion there is no doubt that the visit of the EP delegation to Poland “must be successful for the left-liberal majority in the European Parliament.”

“Rightly selected interlocutors will indicate the need to activate the rule of law mechanism – although every legal applicant knows that this mechanism is outside the Treaty – and to return to the Article 7 procedure, which talks about sanctions for violating European values. The only things that this mission cannot change are, for example, the governments in Poland, Hungary and Slovenia. It cannot change the provisions of the Treaty on European Union, which say, inter alia, that the principle of unanimity in the European Union is one of the highest values,” Mr Rzońca concluded.