Poland reports 19,652 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 377 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 19,652 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 377 deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 10,445 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 14,398 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 14,601 recorded the day prior, including 1,421 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,736 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 377,696 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,806,139 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 49,715,916 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,454,689 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 8,638,378 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.


