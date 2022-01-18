FDI up in Poland in 2020 says central bank

Rafał Guz/PAP

Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) grew by around 4 percent year on year in 2020, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) has reported.

“This growth resulted in a considerable degree from the decision taken by foreign investors to reinvest their profits in Poland,” NBP wrote in a report published on Tuesday.

In 2020, FDI in Poland totalled PLN 54 billion (EUR 12 billion), including the reinvestment of profits at PLN 44.2 billion (EUR 9.8 billion), the central bank reported.

“At the same time, in 2020, Poland’s direct investments abroad fell by 29 percent year on year to PLN 5.1 billion (EUR 1.1 billion),” the bank added.

According to NBP, global FDI in 2020 were hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which “had a significant impact on their level.”

Global foreign investments fell by around 35 percent in 2020, “but the value of FDI in Poland went up by 4 percent from 2019,” NBP wrote.

Germany continued as Poland’s biggest foreign investor in 2020, ahead of France and the US.