World News 17.01: Navalny, Duda and Zelensky to meet soon, cybersec

A year into Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s life behind bars, cyber attacks on the Ukrainian government’s website with Moscow and Minsk under suspicion, Andrzej Duda-Volodymyr Zelensky prospective meeting and more crucial topics were tackled in the latest episode of World News.

A year has passed since a Russian court sentenced opposition leader Alexei Navalny to two and a half years in a penal colony. Yet, the Kremlin in 2021 set its sights well beyond Navalny himself, as the Russian government conducted a widespread crackdown on several organiszations and institutions opposed to the regime.

Dr Rafał Lisiakiewicz from Cracow’s University of Economics joined TVP World to shed more light on the issue.

After the recent cyber attacks against the Ukrainian government websites, Microsoft has revealed that the attacks were more extensive than previously thought. The main culprits believed to be behind the attacks are Russia and Belarus.

Later this week Polish President Andrzej Duda and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a meeting in order to discuss the pressing issue of an increased presence of Russian troops in the region.

Meanwhile, the German Minister of Foreign affairs Annalena Baerbock met in Kyiv with Ukrainian foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday. At a press conference Ms Baerbock spoke about tensions between Ukraine and Russia, pointing to “diplomacy” as the only way to solve the problem. The next stop for Ms Baerbock is to Moscow, where she will meet with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Another topic discussed as part of the show was an expected increase in tensions on the Polish-Belarusian border in 2022. The hybrid operations carried out against Poland by the Belarusian regime continue. On Sunday, the Polish Border Guard reported 47 new attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border and warns, that this artificially-created crisis will intensify in 2022.

Gazprom remains in the public eye as it is once again increasing pressure on Europe by using gas as a political tool. It has now reduced gas transfer to Slovakia via Ukraine, in a move most likely meant to force Germany and the European Union to certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The Energy crisis has already been one of the biggest challenges for the EU in the New Year. The European Commission has recently addressed the question of Energy in Poland but not to offer solutions to the problem, rather, to remind Poland that one of its largest power plants, namely the one near the lignite mine of Turów, should cease operations in order to comply with last year’s ruling of the CJEU.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has cleared less than half of the commercial airline fleet due to 5G related concerns. The new network’s C-band will be deployed in the US on Wednesday. If a solution related to low-visibility landings and interference from the new network are not found by Wednesday it could leave half of the US fleet grounded, wreaking havoc on air travel.

TVP World also took a closer look at various pandemic fashion trends concerning masks.