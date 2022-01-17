Polish solar weather forecasting project for ESA concluded

A Polish company has completed work on cloud-based solutions for space weather prediction for the European Space Agency (ESA).

“Creotech Instruments, in cooperation with its partners, has concluded a project, which is of key significance for solar weather forecasting, that, in turn, is important in the face of problems with satellite and radio communication,” according to Creotech CEO Grzegorz Brona.

Creotech had been cooperating on the TellTale project with the Space Research Centre of the Polish Academy of Sciences (PAN) and CloudFerro, a cloud computing services provider.

TellTale has been commissioned by the European Space Operations Centre (ESOC).

The project is a response to the growing need for more precise weather forecasts in the ionosphere and the reduction of radio signal disruptions caused by solar storms.

Creotech Instruments is a manufacturer of satellite systems and components, as well as advanced electronics for quantum computer control systems and other applications. It has participated in 26 projects for the space sector, including 14 space missions, four of which were carried out for the European Space Agency.