Lewandowski named FIFA Best Men’s Player in 2021

Lewandowski defeated Lionel Messi of Argentina and Mohamed Salah of Egypt.

Friedemann Vogel/PAP/EPA

Captain of Polish national football team and Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has won for the second time in a row FIFA’s The Best award for the best player, this time for 2021.

The name of the winner was announced during an online ceremony in Zurich on Monday evening, which was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.