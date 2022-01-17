Blinken appreciative of Poland’s leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his appreciation for Poland’s leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank during the Monday meeting with Poland’s FM Zbigniew Rau that covered diplomacy with Russia and deterring Moscow from further aggression against Ukraine.

“The Secretary reiterated the United States’ firm commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s unprovoked military buildup,” reads the official statement of the US Department of State. The officials “discussed continued cooperation to pursue diplomacy with Moscow while taking steps to deter further Russian aggression. The Secretary expressed appreciation for Poland’s leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank and service as OSCE Chair this year. The Secretary emphasised our commitment to transatlantic security.”

Mr Blinken and other US representatives of the Biden administration have repeatedly stressed that should Russia decide on yet another act of aggression against Ukraine, the US would be willing to reinforce NATO’s Eastern Flank.

The conversation resume appeared following the Russian ambassador to the OSCE Alexandr Lukashevich’s statement that Russia did not intend to talk its “proposals of security guarantees” on the OSCE forum. This statement came in the wake of the OSCE Permanent Council’s Thursday session when FM Rau said that the risk of war in Europe was the largest since 30 years’ time.

On Saturday, Polish MFA’s spokesperson Łukasz Jasina said that FM Rau would visit Washington on the turn of January and February to meek Antony Blinken, whilst in February he would make his way to Moscow. Moreover, also on Saturday, Deputy FM Marcin Przydacz talked with US Secretary of State’s aide Derek Chollet about the current tensions with Russia and the role of the OSCE.