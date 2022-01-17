Marking the birthday of civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr., the federal holiday falls on the third Monday of January each year.

Born in 1929, King’s actual birthday is January 15 (which in 1929 fell on a Tuesday). The holiday is similar to holidays set under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. The earliest Monday for this holiday is January 15, and the latest is January 21.

The day was set to commemorate the birth of an exceedingly influential figure who helped shape the history of the US by elevating the issues of the black contingent of American society into the spotlight.

Being an American holiday, people usually dedicate their time to reconnecting with their community and celebrating together. Importantly, the day is off for working people and pupils. Moreover, the holiday is also a time of reflection or campaign for racial equality and civil rights issues across the world.

It is also a busy period for museums across the US preoccupied with special online and offline events commemorating Martin Luther King. And there is a lot to tell. Had it not been for the man, the social reality of black people in the US and elsewhere would have remained unchanged with regard to its pre-1964 shape. Back then, black people in America were treated as second class citizens, with racial segregation barring the use of the same schools, diners, cinemas or even public toilets as white people.

To highlight the dire social bias against his fellows, King led a Wahington DC-bound march on August 28, 1963, and delivered a ground-breaking 17-minute long speech called “I Have a Dream” in front of a crowd of thousands of people. In his delivery, King shared his vision of living in a future where all people are equal, regardless of the colour of their skin. Having gone down in history, the speech inspired, cross-generation, millions of people, and helped to bring about the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Ending the separation of people by race in public places, the Act also banned companies from not giving people a job on the basis of race, gender, religion or national origin.

For his comport, Martin Luther King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. However, he became a target for a killing in 1968.