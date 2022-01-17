Polish, US FMs discuss steps against further Russian aggression

Ministerstwo Spraw Zagranicznych/Twitter

The Polish foreign minister and the US Secretary of State have talked about cooperation in pursuing diplomacy with Moscow and coordinated steps to deter further Russian aggression.

Ned Price, a spokesperson for the US State Department, said in a Monday press release that during a Monday telephone conversation of Antony Blinken and Zbigniew Rau “Blinken reiterated the United States’ firm commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s unprovoked military buildup.”

The US Secretary of State also took to Twitter to write that his Monday talks with Rau concerned cooperation between the two countries on transatlantic security and that the US “values Poland’s leadership on NATO’s Eastern Flank and as @OSCE Chair this year.”

The Polish foreign ministry wrote on Twitter that the two officials also discussed Poland’s priorities during its current chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The statements following the Rau-Blinken talks were released after the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OSCE, Ambassador Alexander Lukashevich announced that Russia did not intend to discuss its “security guarantee proposals” at the OSCE forum.

Concern over Ukraine’s safety have arisen in connection with Russia’s recent deployment of a large military presence on its border with the country.

Blinken and other representatives of the US President Joe Biden’s administration have repeatedly said that in the event of Russia’s further aggression against Ukraine, the US intends to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank.