New advisory body to replace Medical Council

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

A new body for fighting the coronavirus pandemic will replace the Medical Council, which has so far advised the government, the health minister has announced.

On Friday, 13 out of the 17 members of the Medical Council resigned owing to the “lack of impact of its recommendations on real actions.” They also said that their decision was based on the “exhaustion of the existing cooperation.”

Adam Niedzielski told reporters on Monday that he had asked Medical Council experts to continue their mission “despite the existing discrepancies.”

“Unfortunately, we did not manage to convince them,” Niedzielski said, adding that this meant the end of the council “in its current shape.”

“The new council will be slightly different than the current one,” he added.

“Its composition will be broadened to include more experts, who will be advising the prime minister not only on the fight against the coronavirus but also on the process of extricating ourselves from the pandemic in several months,” the health minister said.

Niedzielski added that, apart from physicians, the new council would also be composed of economists and sociologists, so that it could take into account “not only medical aspects but also social and economic ones.”