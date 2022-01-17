Transshipments up 9 pct in Polish seaports

In 2021, Polish seaports handled 113.1 million tonnes of cargo in transshipments, 9 percent more than in the preceding year, a government minister said on Monday.

Marek Grobarczyk, a deputy infrastructure minister, told a press conference that the figures were good news.

“Last year, we recorded an all-time transshipments record, over 113 million tonnes… This clearly shows in what good shape Polish harbours are,” he said.

Grobarczyk added that modernisation projects to the tune of nearly PLN 7 billion (EUR 1.55 billion) were currently underway in Polish seaports, and that he hoped to see new transsipments records in the near future.