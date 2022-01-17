Polish inflation between 6.1-8.4 percent in 2022 – economists

Paweł Pawłowski/PAP

Inflation in Poland will fall between 6.1 and 8.4 percent this year and 3.4 and 5.6 percent in 2023, economists interviewed by Polands central bank (NBP) have estimated.

The NBP interviewed 25 economists from various financial institutions, analytical centres, trade unions and entrepreneurs’ associations on their inflation and GDP predictions.

“The economists are convinced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is to exceed the upper limit of a target band (3.5 percent) in 2022. They expect it to fall between 6.1 and 8.4 percent,” the NBP reported.

The Polish central bank also noted that the polled analysts see “a high risk” of exceeding the limit next year as well. “Typical scenarios point to an inflation rate between 3.4 and 5.6 percent next year,” the bank said.

GDP growth, according to the economists polled by the NBP, should be between 3.6 and 4.9 percent this year and between 2.8 and 4.7 percent in 2023.