Russian aggression on Ukraine would come at high price: German FM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that she hoped mounting tensions with Russia over Ukraine could be solved with diplomacy but she warned that Moscow would suffer if it does attack the country.

“Each further aggressive act will have a high price for Russia, economically, strategically, politically,” Ms Baerbock told a joint news conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro

Kuleba, adding that “diplomacy is the only way.”

“We are ready for a serious dialogue with Russia,” said the minister, who will now travel to Moscow after her visit to Kyiv.

Reviving Normandy format

Ms Baerbock also announced that she will soon pay another visit to Ukraine, including the front line. She also expressed her desire to “fill with life” the Normandy format (which includes Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) regarding the settlement of the conflict in Donbas.

She added that she had met with representatives of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. They provided her with data on the humanitarian situation in the Donbas region, which has been affected by the conflict, a situation which Ms Baerbock considers very disturbing.

In turn, Mr Kuleba said it was important that Germany and France did not take decisions about his country behind Ukraine’s back.

Talks on Russia’s deployment of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine’s border between the US, its European allies and Russia ended in a stalemate last week. A cyber attack against Ukraine has further inflamed tensions.