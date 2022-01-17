Influenza returns to Europe, ‘twindemic’ is a possibility

Influenza has returned to Europe at a faster-than-expected rate this winter after almost disappearing last year, raising concerns about a prolonged “twindemic” with COVID-19, amid some doubts about the effectiveness of flu vaccines. Since mid-December, flu viruses have been circulating in Europe at a higher-than-expected rate, the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) reported this month.

Lockdowns, mask-wearing and social distancing that have become the norm in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic knocked out flu last winter, temporarily eradicating a virus that globally kills about 650,000 a year, according to EU figures.

In December, the number of flu cases in European intensive care units (ICU) rose steadily to 43 in the last week of the year, ECDC and World Health Organisation (WHO) data show. That is well below pre-pandemic levels – with weekly flu cases in ICUs peaking at over 400 at the same stage in 2018, for example.

However, it is a big increase on last year, when there was only one flu case in an ICU in the whole of December. The return of the virus could be the start of an unusually long flu season that could stretch well into the summer, the ECDC’s top expert on influenza Pasi Penttinen told Reuters.



“If we start to lift all measures, the big concern I have for influenza is that, because we have had such a long time of almost no circulation in the European population, maybe we will shift away from normal seasonal patterns,” he said.

The dominant influenza strain

This year the dominant flu strain circulating in Europe appears so far to be the H3 of the A virus, which usually causes the most severe cases among the elderly.



The ECDC’s influenza expert stressed that it was too early to make a final assessment on flu vaccines because a larger number of ill patients was needed for real-world analyses, as lab tests show the vaccines available this year “are not going to be optimal” against H3.

Flu vaccines

Very little or no virus circulating was when the vaccines’ composition was decided last year, making it harder for vaccine makers to predict which strain would be dominant in the coming flu season.

Flu vaccines are modified every year to make them as effective as possible against ever-changing flu viruses. Their composition is decided six months before the flu season kicks in, based on the circulation of viruses in the opposite hemisphere. That gives time for drugmakers to develop and make the shots.