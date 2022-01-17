Poland reports 10,445 new coronavirus cases on Monday, four deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 10,445 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four deaths over the past 24 hours to Monday morning, against 14,667 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 14,601 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 14,519 recorded the day prior, including 1,519 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,740 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 266,535 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,800,051 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 49,558,781 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,434,065 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 8,519,890 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.