Death Marches set off from Auschwitz 77 years ago

On that day 77 years ago, the Germans began the evacuation of Auschwitz and its subcamps. From January 17 to 21, about 56,000 people were forced to march into the territory of the Third Reich, with at least 9,000 prisoners losing their lives.

The dramatic events on Wednesday will be commemorated by the Foundation Nearby Memorials Auschwitz-Birkenau. Together with the authorities of Brzeszcze, flowers will be laid at the local cemetery, where the first victim of the marches grave is located.







The Germans started preparations for the evacuation of the camp complex as early as the end of 1944. It was to start in case of a direct threat from the Soviet army entering. The columns of prisoners were to consist only of healthy people who would cope with the hardships of a long march. Among the evacuees, however, were many sick people who feared that staying in the camp would mean death.







The first columns took off on January 17 from the Neu Dachs sub-camps in Jaworzno and Sosnowiec The last one was released on January 21 from the Blechhammer sub-camp in Blachownia Śląska. The routes of the marches led to Wodzisław and Gliwice. The longest, 250 km, was covered by 3,200 prisoners from the sub-camp in Jaworzno. They went to the Gross Rosen concentration camp in Lower Silesia, then in Germany. The columns were watched over by armed SS guards.







Thousands of dead

During the marches, at least 9,000 prisoners lost their lives. They died of cold, fatigue or from a German bullet. Among those killed was Stanisław Bytnar, the father of Jan Bytnar “Rudy” a soldier of the Gray Ranks, imprisoned in Auschwitz II-Birkenau, one of the heroes of Aleksander Kamiński’s book “Kamienie na szaniec”. He and his son were arrested by the Germans in March 1943. From the prison Pawiak in Warsaw, he was sent to the camp.

Tragic fate of many

There were massacres on the route. On the night of January 21-22, a train from Gliwice with 2,500 prisoners onboard was stopped at Leszczyny railway station near Rybnik. In the afternoon they were ordered to leave the wagons. Due to exhaustion, some of them were unable to follow the order. The Germans started firing at the open car doors. Over 300 people died, while the survivors were driven west.







The victims of the marches were buried along the way. Among them were children.







The inhabitants of the area through which the marches passed – Poles and Czechs – helped prisoners who managed to escape from the column. They provided them food and shelter.







The prisoners who reached Wodzisław and Gliwice were transported – despite the crackling frost – by open train cars to the Mauthausen and Buchenwald camps. Many of those who survived the marches died in camps in the interior of the Reich.







The Germans left about 7,000 exhausted prisoners in the KL Auschwitz complex. On January 27, 1945, they were liberated by the Soviet Red Army soldiers.