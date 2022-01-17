Poland engulfed by snow storms and gales

Firefighters have carried out nearly 500 interventions across the country in connection with strong winds. Weather forecasters from the Polish Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) are warning against strong winds throughout the country. In northern Poland wind speeds reached up to 118 kilometres per hour.

“By 9:30 am [CET] on Monday January 17, 2022, the fire department had received 1,072 reports of removing the effects of strong winds,” the Polish State Fire Service wrote on social media.

⚠️Uwaga na silny #wiatr

Do godziny 9:30 w poniedziałek 17 stycznia 2022 roku straż pożarna otrzymała 1072 zgłoszenia dotyczące usuwania skutków silnego wiatru. Najwięcej zgłoszeń odnotowano:

▶️woj. zachodniopomorskie 314,

▶️woj. pomorskie 249,

▶️woj. warmińsko-mazurskie 149. pic.twitter.com/hrjQPXli70

— Państwowa Straż Pożarna (@KGPSP) January 17, 2022

Firefighters have been mainly removing branches and broken trees from roads and pavements. Experts have warned that such strong winds could cause injuries and endanger lives.

The Institute of Meteorology and Water Management issued first and second degree warnings of strong winds for the entire country. The most difficult situation is in the coastal zone and in the centre of the country where wind speeds have reached up to 110 kph and 100 kph respectively.

A tree damaged by strong wind in Poznań, western Poland. Photo: PAP/Jakub Kaczmarczyk

Snow storms in Poland

Snow storms are a very rare phenomenon in Poland, but nevertheless this is the second such storm this year. Earlier, storms passed through Poland on Friday, although not with the same degree of intensity. There was less lightning and hail and did not reach Warsaw, the IMGW spokesman Grzegorz Walijewski said.

The storm zone moved through Poland from north to south on Monday at a relatively high speed. When the front reaches the south, about 15 cm of snow could fall there. Therefore, warnings against heavy snowfall have also been issued.

The mechanism of a snowstorm formation is the same as that of summer storm formation. There must be differential pressure, adequate humidity, and conditions in the atmosphere for discharges to occur. The weather conditions in the summer are more unstable than in the winter, which is why storms occur more frequently in the summer, the spokesman added.

According to the storm service data, there were almost 5,000 lightning discharges by 9 am CET.