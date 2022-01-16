Serbia holds national referendum on constitutional amendments

Serbia is holding a referendum on Sunday on constitutional amendments concerning the judiciary system that the government says are needed for the Balkan country to advance in a bid to join the European Union. The official results are expected on Monday.

The proposed changes to the constitution would enable a reduction in the role of the Serbian parliament in the election of the president of the Supreme Court of Cassation, as well as prosecutors and judges. On the other hand, the Supreme Judicial Council would play a greater role in the appointment of judges, and in the case of the appointment of prosecutors – the Supreme Public Prosecutor’s Council.

It was underlined that a popular vote on the issue will strengthen the rule of law in Serbia. In this Balkan state, the judiciary is widely seen as corrupt and politically controlled.

Western support



In a joint declaration, the US, the EU, as well as Germany, Italy, the UK and France supported the referendum.

“We believe that the planned reforms will bring Serbia closer to European Union standards and will help this country in the accession process,” the statement said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucić stated in December that if the proposed changes were rejected in the referendum, the process of the country’s accession to the EU – due to the importance of the rule of law – would be suspended.

Serbian minority in Kosovo banned from voting



About 6.5 million Serbian citizens were eligible to vote in the referendum. On Saturday, Kosovo’s parliament passed a resolution banning ethnic Serbs from voting on Kosovan soil in the referendum, despite its independence supporters from the West urged the country not to do so.

A simple majority of those who turn out will decide the outcome. Official results are expected on Monday.