All Texas synagogue hostages free and safe, gunman dead

On Saturday, a gunman took four Jews, including a rabbi, hostage in the middle of a religious service at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. All hostages are now released, none of them are injured.

One hostage was released unharmed six hours after the assault.

All hostages attacked during the Shabbat service were released unharmed by the FBI’s rescue team. The operation resulted in the terrorist’s death. His identity cannot be disclosed yet as the investigation is still ongoing.

The motive of the gunman was to pressure the authorities into releasing a Pakistani prisoner, neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who he claimed was his sister. She was convicted to 86-years in prison for opening gunfire at soldiers and FBI agents.

The Muslim community in the US condemned the terrorist act

The Muslim community in Colleyville criticised the terrorist act, and supported the Jewish community during this trying time.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a US Muslim advocacy group, condemned the man’s actions.

“This latest antisemitic attack on Jewish Americans worshipping at a synagogue is an act of pure evil,” CAIR said in a statement.

In turn, the anti-Defamation League’s central division vicepresident, Cheryl Drazin, voiced her concern regarding the noticeable rise in antisemitism.

“We are incredibly concerned about Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and his congregants. We’ve worked with them tremendously and of course, we’re clearly concerned about active antisemitism happening, literally in the backyard.”