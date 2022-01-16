Poland reports 14,667 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 35 deaths

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 14,667 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 35 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 16,896 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 14,519 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 15,114 recorded the day prior, including 1,558 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,747 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 263,467 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,790,377 people have recovered.