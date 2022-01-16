COVID-19: 14,667 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 14,667 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 4,313,036 including 420,354 still active. The number of active cases was 416,092 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 35 new fatalities – 19 from COVID-19 alone and 16 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country rose to 102,305.

Daily new cases in Poland. Photo: TVP World

According to the ministry, a total of 263,467 people are quarantined and 3,790,377 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

Vaccinations in Poland

As of Saturday, a total of 49,362,965 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,424,542 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,558 out of 2,747 available.

Active cases in Poland. Photo: TVP World

COVID-19 global data

As of Sunday morning, as many as 327,002,063 coronavirus cases, 5,554,829 deaths and 266,564,864 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 66,664,283. India has the second most with 37,122,164 cases and Brazil third with 22,975,723.