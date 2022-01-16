World News 15.01: Sweden reacts to Russia’s actions, Denmark supports Baltics

Sweden decided to increase its military presence on the strategic island of Gotland, Denmark sending four F-16 fighter jets and a frigate to the Baltic States, in order to support NATO members in the region and detention of the highest-ranked tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, by the Australian immigration authorities in Melbourne were among the topics covered in the latest TVP World episode.

Sweden’s troops deployment

Sweden has decided to increase its military presence on the strategic island of Gotland. This was after Russian activity in the Baltic Sea saw a visible increase this week, with a recent landing craft deployment being one of the most noticeable signs thereof. The island itself is of great strategic importance, being located about 300km from the heavily militarised Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

NATO bolsters its forces in Baltic States

NATO is strengthening its forces in the Baltic States as it sends more troops to Lithuania. The Danish Parliament has decided to send four F-16 fighter jets and a frigate to NATO’s operations in the Baltic region and northern Europe in response to Russia’s troop build-up at Ukraine’s border.

This was announced by the Danish Foreign Minister. Russia, which has massed troops on its border with Ukraine, has demanded an end to such deployments and an end to the admittance of new states in the alliance.

Novak Djokovic detained

The highest ranking tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, was, yet again, detained by the Australian immigration office. It is a continuation of an ongoing row between the Serbian tennis champion and the Australian authorities. Earlier, Mr Djokovic was denied entrance to Australia and had been in detention, before a judge overturned the decision.



Later on, Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said that he has exercised his power […] to cancel the visa held by Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds.

Djokovic appealed to the court and is currently awaiting his hearing, which will commence on Sunday.