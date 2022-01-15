Russia’s Gazprom seeks arbitration against Poland’s PGNiG over gas prices

Gazprom Export is seeking international arbitration against PGNiG for a contract price revision, Poland’s main gas retailer, state-owned PGNiG, said on Friday.

According to the statement by PGNiG, it has been summoned to arbitration before the Arbitration Tribunal based in Stockholm.

PGNiG added that the Russian gas giant had filed a claim to change the price terms for gas supplied by Gazprom Export under the Yamal contract signed by the two companies in 1996.

“Gazprom expects a retrospective rise in the contract price as part of Gazprom’s requests for renegotiation of December 8, 2017 and November 9, 2020,” the statement read.

“As business negotiations on the price revision in line with above requests did not lead to agreements, we referred the dispute to the arbitration, in full compliance with the contract terms,” Gazprom Export stated.

Broader context of the dispute

The dispute is taking place as a broader standoff between Russia and the West, while Moscow awaits clearance from Germany and the European Union for its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to start gas exports.

Poland has been one of the most vocal opponents of NS2, which it says would increase Moscow’s energy leverage against Europe.

Paweł Majewski, PGNiG CEO, said that Gazprom’s demand to increase the contract price is “groundless”.

He added that PGNiG is prepared to prove this before the arbitration tribunal.