Underwater volcano explodes causing tsunami waves in South Pacific

An underwater volcano near Tonga, a country in Polynesia consisting of a series of islands, erupted on Saturday (January 15). The eruption triggered a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island nations, with footage on social media showing waves crashing into homes.

Tsunami waves of 83 cm were observed by gauges at the Tongan capital of Nuku’alofa and waves of 61 cm at Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano, located about 65 km (40 miles) north of Nuku’alofa, caused a 1.2 meter tsunami Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said.

The agency continues to monitor the situation but no tsunami threat has been issued to the mainland, islands or territories of Australia.

Fiji issued a tsunami warning, urging residents to avoid the shorelines “due to strong currents and dangerous waves.”

The US-based monitor later cancelled the warning for the US territory of American Samoa.

The threat continues

The tsunami threat continues with sea-level fluctuations and strong ocean currents posing hazards along beaches in harbours, it said.

New Zealand’s emergency management agency issued an advisory on tsunami activity for its north and east coasts, with the areas expected to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore.

Earlier on Friday (January 14), the volcano sent ash, steam and gas up to 20 km (12 miles) into the air, Tonga Geological Services said in a Facebook post. It has a radius of 260 km (160 miles).