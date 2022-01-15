Poland’s opposition, trade unionists call for round table on energy

KO caucus leader, Borys Budka, on Saturday, told a press conference in Jaworzno, southern Poland, that high energy prices were a result of the incompetency of the Law and Justice (PiS) government and those people responsible for managing the energy sector.

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

Politicians from the main opposition bloc Civic Coalition (KO) and members of the major trade union Solidarity have urged for round table talks on Poland’s energy future.

Trade unionists, present at the conference, blamed the hikes on the previous government of the Civic Platform (PO), which ruled in coalition with the Polish People’s Party (PSL) in 2007-2015, and on the EU climate policy.

Both groups, however, agreed that there was a need for a “round table” devoted to the future of energy in Poland, with the participation of representatives from political and social sides.

The press conference was held at the new coal-fired block at the Jaworzno power plant, owned by Tauron energy group, built at a cost of PLN 6 billion (EUR 1.32 billion) but out of service due to problems revealed shortly after its completion.

“This is an example of the greatest incompetence of PiS. Six years in power, and they can’t start up this block,” Budka said.

He argued that he and other lawmakers had come to Jaworzno to argue “that the Polish energy sector should be managed by competent people”. In his opinion, the government “consumed” tens of billions of zlotys from EU subsidies for energy certificates.

The trade unions accused PO politicians of incompetence and lying. According to them, the high prices were the result of the policies of PO from years ago, as well as EU regulations and a focus on renewable energy sources.