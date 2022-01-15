Threat of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is ‘serious’ says Polish dep FM

According to Przydacz, the main goal of the Brest meeting as well as the earlier ones, which focused on the situation in Ukraine and in which Poland had also taken part, was to conduct dialogue with Russia.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

A Polish deputy foreign minister has said that the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine must be taken seriously.

Marcin Przydacz made the statement concerning a situation in which Russia has built up its forces on the Ukrainian border, prompting speculation that Moscow might soon launch an invasion.

“States and institutions have been working on a list of sanctions, which are to be imposed on Russia in the case of an invasion as well as non-military attacks,” Przydacz told PAP on Saturday, after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brest, France.

“We hope that this will calm down ‘the hot heads’ at the Kremlin,” Przydacz went on to say.

“EU and NATO unity in relations with Russia has been mainatained,” the deputy foreign minister stated, adding that Poland had been working hard to keep a united stance towards Russia.

Przydacz also said that the hackers attacking Ukraine had been trying to leave ‘Polish’ traces.

“Poland has long demanded a list of sanctions,” the official said, adding that the EU should be ready beforehand to respond by means of economic and political sanctions if the situation deteriorates or in the case of hybrid attacks,” he concluded.