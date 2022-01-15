Poland reports 16,896 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 429 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 16,896 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 429 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 16,047 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 15,114 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 15,656 recorded the day prior, including 1,542 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,756 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 261,636 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,780,013 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 49,362,965 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,424,542 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 8,363,521 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.