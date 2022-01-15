COVID-19: 16,896 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 16,896 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 4,298,375 including 416,092 still active. The number of active cases was 414,028 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 429 new fatalities – 122 from COVID-19 alone and 307 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country rose to 102,270.

According to the ministry, a total of 261,636 people are quarantined and 3,780,013 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 416,092 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.







Vaccinations in Poland

As of Saturday, a total of 49,362,965 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,424,542 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,542 out of 2,756 available.

COVID-19 global data

As of Saturday morning, as many as 324,549,099 coronavirus cases, 5,549,209 deaths and 265,461,232 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 66,209,535. India has the second most with 36,850,962 cases and Brazil third with 22,927,203.