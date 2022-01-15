Ruling coalition still leads in latest poll but support drops

"The worse result achieved by PiS has likely been caused by the Polish New Deal (a major government economic reform and investment package – PAP)," professor Rafał Chwedoruk was quoted as saying.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland’s governing United Right coalition would place first if elections were held now but its support has recently shrunk, the latest Pollster survey for the Super Express tabloid shows.

The United Right, composed of its backbone party Law and Justice (PiS), Solidary Poland and the Republicans, would get 32.81 percent of the vote, down 3.57 percentage points from December, according to the poll run on January 12-13.

The Civic Coalition, the main opposition grouping, which includes the Civic Platform, Nowoczesna (Modern), the Polish Initiative and the Greens parties, would come in second with 24.5-percent support, down by 0.78 percentage point.

The conservative Polska 2050 movement would take third place with 17.08 percent of the declared votes, up by 2.53 percentage points.

For months, the ruling coalition has held the lead in all the voter support polls, however, recently, its support has started to dwindle.

“The worse result achieved by PiS has likely been caused by the Polish New Deal (a major government economic reform and investment package – PAP),” professor Rafał Chwedoruk was quoted as saying.

“A debate regarding the package has just started, and its impact on new polls will be visible in the future,” he added.

“But the main cause is the growth of prices, especially those of energy,” he stated.

According to the daily, 62 percent of Poles hold a negative opinion about the New Deal, 20 percent believe the opposite and 18 percent do not have an opinion.

Pollster carried out the survey on a representative sample of 1,044 adult Poles.