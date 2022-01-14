World News 14.01: Cyberattack on Ukraine, COVID-19, Eastern developments

A massive cyberattack on the Ukrainian websites, OSCE Vienna talks aftermath, Eastern developments and the COVID-19 report were among the topics covered in the latest TVP World episode.

Several Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a huge cyberattack. Ukraine’s Ministry of Education announced the details on Facebook. The hackers posted a message claiming to have stolen personal data of Ukrainian citizens and displayed a number of anti-Ukrainian symbols.

An informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers took place in Brest. This comes as OSCE Vienna talks produced no breakthrough on Russia-Ukraine relations.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced that the Russian mission to Kazakhstan is complete. According to Erlan Karin, state secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s peacekeeping troops have effectively protected Kazakhstan’s strategic facilities – and will start their withdrawal in different stages on Thursday.

Despite harsh weather conditions, day by day we continue to see attempts by migrants to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. While another 16 illegal attempts to enter Poland were reported on Friday, the Polish border guard disbanded a criminal group smuggling migrants.

