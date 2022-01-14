Netherlands not to send delegation to Beijing Winter Olympics

The Netherlands will not send a government delegation to the Winter Olympics in Beijing due to anti-COVID-19 restrictions, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Frits Kemperman, announced on Friday.

“Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in force in China, there would be only limited opportunities for bilateral contacts with the host country where the Netherlands’ great concern about the human rights situation could be meaningfully discussed,” he told Reuters.

The Netherlands made a decision during the US-led diplomatic boycott of China to protest against human rights abuses in China, joined by Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan.

Beijing has denied the allegations and condemned the boycott as a betrayal of Olympic rules and the politicisation of the sport.

Earlier on Friday, Denmark joined the boycott as well, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said.

The Winter Olympics in Beijing will take place in February.