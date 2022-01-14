Gas giant announces 25 pct price cut for corporate sector

You are here
Andrzej Hrechorowicz/PAP

Poland’s main gas retailer PGNiG has announced a 25-percent gas price cut for corporations through February.

PGNiG said on Friday that users will not be required to sign additional contracts or undertake any other steps to come under the lowered tariff, which will be introduced automatically by the company.

PGNiG officials said the company was monitoring the domestic market and was prepared to respond to any changes in the future.


