Most experts from advisory body to gov’t on Covid resign

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Thirteen of the seventeen members of the Medical Council have resigned from advising the Polish government on the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the council’s statement sent to PAP.

“On January 14, 2022, we asked the Prime Minister to accept our resignation from further participation in the work of the Medical Council for Covid-19,” the Friday statement read.

The decision was made due to the “lack of impact of the recommendations on real actions” and “exhaustion of the existing cooperation,” it added.

“As the Medical Council, we have been accused of insufficient influence on the government’s actions. At the same time, we have observed the growing tolerance of the denial of Covid-19 and of the importance of vaccination in the fight against the pandemic, which was also reflected in the statements by the members of the Government or state officials,” 13 members of the council wrote.

They added that “the discrepancy between scientific and medical rationale and practice has become particularly glaring in the context of the very limited activities in the face of the autumn wave, and later, against the threat of the Omicron variant spread, despite the enormous number of deaths expected.”

Professor Andrzej Horban, the prime minister’s chief Covid-19 advisor, was not among the members of the council to have signed the statement.